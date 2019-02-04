Dimensional Insight Ranked #1 in Healthcare Business Intelligence and Analytics in a Field of Big Brand Vendors in 2019 Best in KLAS Report

- BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Insight®, the maker of , a data management and analytics solution, today announced it was ranked the #1 vendor in business intelligence and analytics in KLAS Research's "2019 Best in KLAS: Software & Services" report. Each year, KLAS Research interviews users of healthcare software to publish the Best in KLAS report. This report ranks healthcare IT software and services vendors across numerous market segments. Dimensional Insight scored the highest in terms of user feedback out of seven vendors, achieving a score of 91.7, which is 3.9% higher than its 2018 score. The Best in KLAS report is a recognition of outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. This marks the sixth year that Dimensional Insight has achieved Best in KLAS status. "We would like to thank our customers for their positive feedback in the KLAS reporting, as well as congratulate them, for this award is mainly due to the improved outcomes they have achieved as a result of using Diver Platform," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "Our company's mission is to service our customers, and this award is proof of our mission in practice." Dimensional Insight offers a full line of analytics solutions fine-tuned to the data management, collaborative data governance, and self-service dashboard needs of healthcare. The company's team of domain experts applies real-world experience to all of its analytics solutions to ensure customers gain trusted insights to reduce costs and improve outcomes. Diver Platform helps customers in clinical, financial, and operational areas. Here are some examples: "Best in KLAS is about raising the bar for healthcare technology. It's providers and payers demanding better performance, usability, and interoperability," says Adam Gale, president of KLAS. "Ultimately, Best in KLAS is about giving providers and payers the tools they need to facilitate superior care and improved outcomes." To learn more, KLAS Research subscribers can read the full report or they can learn more about Dimensional Insight's performance in the category. About Dimensional Insight Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics and data management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight's Diver Platform? consistently ranks as a top performing analytics platform by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit .